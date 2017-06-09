Bhim army chief arrested: Family threatens govt, Congress calls him ‘victim’

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar with a crowd at Jantar Mantar, protesting against the violence against Dalits in Saharanpur. (Express File Photo) Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar with a crowd at Jantar Mantar, protesting against the violence against Dalits in Saharanpur. (Express File Photo)

Hours after Chandrashekhar was arrested by the UP STF in Himachal Pradesh, his family members, accompanied by former Congress Saharanpur MLA Imran Masood, warned the government of dire consequences if the Bhim Army founder was harmed in police custody.

Speaking to reporters in Saharanpur, Chandrashekhar’s brothers — Bhagat Singh (27) and Kamal Kishor (25) — and mother Kamlesh Devi demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations against him.

They alleged that the government was “acting in a different manner” against Chandrashekhar when compared to BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal and his brother Rahul, both of whom have been booked for allegedly instigating communal violence in the district in April.

“Chandrashekhar is young and not a terrorist or Maoist. This government is anti-Dalit and Chandrashekhar has become its victim. He has been wrongly framed. There are photographs that show him standing with the district magistrate and the SSP when the incident took place,” said Imran Masood while offering to fight Chandrashekhar’s legal battle.

“Not just me, the entire Congress is with them. Police issues only a NBW against the brother of a BJP MP, but announces (a reward of) Rs 12,000 on Chandrashekhar’s head, marking him as a criminal,” he said. This government discriminates against Dalits and his arrest is the proof… We have warned of action if Chandrashekhar is harmed in police custody.”

Kamal said: “We demand a judicial inquiry into the alleged involvement of Chandrashekar in the incident, as police are acting in a biased manner.”

Congress state president Raj Babbar said: “Chandrashekar is a young boy, who has been made a victim of this planned target on Dalits. Why is differential treatment given to BJP MP, who first tried to create a divide?”

