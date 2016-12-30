People can now bank with thumb using BHIM app: PM Modi at Digi Dhan Mela

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the BHIM app which, according to him, will aim to make digital transactions across the country easier for the common man. While speaking at the Digi Dhan Mela at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital, the prime minister said the country needs to move ahead with digital transactions in the future, adding that digital economy is the future of the country.

Pushing for a digital economy, PM Modi said that illiterate people can use a thumb to access their banks. “Ek zamana tha anpad ko ‘angutha chhap’ kaha jata tha, waqt badal chuka hai, aap hi ka angutha aapki bank, aapki pehchaan hai (There was a time once when people used to call you ‘angutha chhap’ but now your angutha (thumb) is your bank, your identity,” he said.

Watch | PM Narendra Modi speaks at 5th DigiDhan Mela at Talkatora stadium, New Delhi



PM Modi said that prizes will be given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000 using digital payment methods. “Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor.” He also also announced that mega draw will take place on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Talking about the two initiatives, the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana, PM Modi said the schemes are a Christmas gift to the nation, while announcing biometric payment methods from January 1st 2017.

Thanking the nation for going through hardships after demonetisation move was announced on November 8, PM Modi said their efforts will make the country corruption-free. He further added that 125 crore people came together to fight against their own evils. Expressing his gratitude towards the media, the prime minister said he is thankful to the media as their criticism has helped the government formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor.

