BHEL starts execution of 4,000 megawatt Yadadri plant in Telangana

State-run power equipment maker BHEL on Monday said it has commenced execution of Rs 20,400-crore Yadadri supercritical thermal power project ordered by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation. “The execution of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Supercritical Thermal Power Project ordered on Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) has commenced with the issuance of revised Letter of Intent by TSGENCO,” BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

BHEL said that the project, valued at approximately Rs 20,400 crore, is the single largest order for the company so far and is also the highest value order ever placed in the power sector in India. “The project has been accorded environmental clearance” and would be compliant with the revised emission norms, the PSU said.

The project is located at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district of Telangana. BHEL said the Yadadri project will be executed on fast track basis by the company in line with its strategy of focusing on revival of held up projects and their speedy execution. TSGENCO has earlier awarded contracts for 800 MW Kothagudem and 1,080 MW Bhadradri power projects to BHEL, which are under advanced stages of execution. Shares of BHEL were trading 0.83 per cent up at Rs 85.50 on BSE.

