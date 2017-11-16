Bheem Army files FIR after chief’s picture appears on Congress pamphlets seeking votes

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad. (Express File Photo) Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad. (Express File Photo)

The Bheem Army Tuesday lodged an FIR after pictures of its chief Chandrashekhar appeared in pamphlets seeking support for the Congress candidate for the chairperson’s seat of Ambeta nagar panchayat in Saharanpur.

Rohit Raj Gautam, president of the group’s Rampur Vidhan Sabha constituency area, said he had filed the complaint against the candidate’s husband at Nakud police station on his chief’s orders.

Chowdhary Inaam Shakir, the candidate’s husband, is the incumbent chairperson. With the seat being reserved for a woman this time, his wife Gulshana will contest as the Congress candidate.

“On November 11, some workers told me about the pamphlets being distributed in Ambeta town by Inaam Shakir and his aides. A Bheem Army member Vikas even spoke to Shakir, objecting to these pamphlets, but he did not take cognisance of it,” said Gautam.

When contacted, Shakir denied his involvement in printing or distribution of the pamphlets and alleged that it was handiwork of his opponents. “I got to know about the pamphlets Tuesday evening after the case was registered,” he claimed.

