Bhawana Kanth becomes second woman fighter pilot to undertake solo flight in MiG-21

With roots in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Bhawana Kanth was born and brought up in Refinery Township, Begusarai. Her father is an engineer in IOCL and mother a homemaker.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2018 9:17 pm
Flying officer Bhawana Kanth has become the second woman pilot of Indian Air Force to fly solo in a fighter aircraft. On Friday, around 2 pm, the 25-year-old flew in a MiG 21 Bison aircraft from Ambala Air Force Station to achieve the feat, reports news agency ANI.

Last month, Bhawana’s batchmate Avani Chaturvedi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to complete a solo flight in the same aircraft. She completed the half-an-hour long solo flight in the Russian-origin jet in the skies over Jamnagar Air Base. READ MORE

With roots in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Bhawana was born and brought up in Refinery Township, Begusarai. Her father is an engineer in IOCL and mother a homemaker. She completed her BE (Medical Electronics) from BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore.

Kanth always dreamt of flying like a free bird and aspired to join the IAF. After clearing the stage one of the training, she realised she could fulfill her dream of becoming a pilot. Adventure sports also give her an adrenalin rush.

