Bhavnagar: Woman dies, 3 injured in bus depot mishap

A WOMAN was killed and three others injured when they were hit by a bus in the Palitana depot of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) in Bhavnagar in the wee hours of Saturday. Palitana police said Banni Ningvaliya (20), a tribal labourer from Madhya Pradesh, was standing at the depot along with four of her relatives after alighting from a bus, which came from Chhota Udepur around 4 am, and were waiting for another bus, when around 5 am, a GSRTC vehicle, headed to Sihor, hit the labourers. The woman died on the spot while her brother Mahesh sustained minor injuries. Two others, Chinku and Benu, were seriously injured, said sub-inspector Mahesh Vaya.

They were referred to a Bhavnagar hospital, said an officer. Police added the labourers, who were natives of Kanera village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, were on their way to Chonda village, for work.

Based on a complaint filed by the fourth relative, Alum Bhuriya, Palitana police have booked the bus driver for causing death due to negligence and reckless driving. Sources said the driver had surrendered. GSRTC officials said they will take strict action against the driver and extend help to the kin of the victims.

“The driver had experience but we will investigate how the accident took place. Prima facie, we believe that the driver was trying to park the bus on the platform when the accident took place,” said Bachu Dindor, divisional controller of Bhavnagar division of the GSRTC.

