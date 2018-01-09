Bhavnagar man allegedly rapes agricultural labourer working on his field, murders her brother

The family and their community members continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday also and assembled at a community hall in Tajala town. (Representational Image) The family and their community members continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday also and assembled at a community hall in Tajala town. (Representational Image)

BHAVNAGAR POLICE shifted body of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death, to the cold room in Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar city as his family refused to claim his body for the second day on Tuesday demanding arrest of “all accused.” Police say that the victim was murdered after he objected to the rape of his sister by the accused.

Pinak (name changed), a resident of Dihor village in Talaja taluka of Bhavnagar district was allegedly stabbed to death in his village in the wee hours of Monday. His partially-burnt body was recovered from near the bus stop of the village on Monday morning. In his complaint, Pinak’s elder brother named Sundarji Dhandhla as accused. Based on his complaint, Tajala police station booked Dhandhla, resident of the same Dihor village for murder and arrested him on Monday itself and shifted body of the 19-year-old victim to a government hospital in Talaja town for post-mortem. However, Pinak’s family refused to claim body alleging some other persons also helped Dhandhal commit the murder and that they too should be arrested.

The family and their community members continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday also and assembled at a community hall in Tajala town. Bhavnagar MP Bharti Shiyal and the superintendent of police of Bhavnagar district, Pravinsinh Mal went to Tajala and tried to persuade them to claim the body and perform his last rites but the kin remained adamant on arresting others.

“We tried to persuade the family to claim the body by assuring them of a fair probe in the murder case. We told them that the man who had stabbed the victim to death had already been arrested and prima facie, there was no evidence that others were also involved in the crime. But the kin of the victim and his community members claimed that other people were also involved in the murder and that they will not claim the body until, what they claimed to be other accused, were also not arrested. Since there is no facility to keep dead bodies for long time at the government hospital in Talaja, we shifted the body of the victim to Bhavnagar on Tuesday evening,” Mal told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Pinak’s elder sister filed a complaint with Talaja police station alleging Dhandhla had been repeatedly raping her for the last two months. She further stated that the accused also threatened to kill her both brothers if she told anybody about the assault. Based on her complaint, Talaja police launched another FIR and booked Dhandhla, who is a teacher at a government primary school in neary Mamsi village of Talaja taluka for rape and criminal intimidation.

Police said that Pinak and his family were working as share-cropper on the agricultural land owned by Dhandhla. “The victim’s family claims that the youth warned Dhandhla after he came to know about the assault on his sister. In the primary interrogation, Dhandhal has confessed raping the woman. He also confessed that he alone stabbed the youth to death after he (Pinak) tried to prevent him from meeting his sister and demanded that Dhandhal should marry his daughter to his (Pinak’s) elder brother and preve,” the SP said.

Mal added that Dhandhla was a married man and had children of the age of the victim of the sexual assault and the youth who was allegedly murdered. “The murder victim told the accused that his sister had already been engaged to a boy whose sister, in turn, was to marry his (Pinak’s) elder brother. But the sexual assault by Dhandhla had ruined that prospect and therefore the victim demanded that Dhandhla marry his daughter with his elder brother,” said Mal.

Police said that while the victims belong to Other Backward Class, the accused comes from upper caste. Police further said that Dhandhala has been serving as a teacher for the last 18 years and is father of young daughter and son.

“The family also demanded that a magistrate should meet the family. But apparently, this is not possible. Therefore, we have now requested the district administration to intervene and try and persuade the family to claim the body,” the SP further added.

Police said that after stabbing Pinak to death, Dhandhla poured some inflammable substance on his body and tried to burn it. Therefore, he has also been booked for trying to destroy evidence. Despite repeated attempts, Shiyal could not be reached for a comment.

