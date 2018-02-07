Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana: Madhya Pradesh to extend scheme to four rabi crops

Encouraged by response to Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY), a price deficiency payment scheme implemented last year for eight kharif crops in the wake of farm distress, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday extended it to four rabi crops. These include onion, the procurement of which had left the government in tears last year.

Under BBY, the government does not procure the produce from farmers. Instead, when prices fall below the minimum support price (MSP), the government pays the difference between the MSP and a modal rate worked out by taking the average of selling price in mandis in three states over a fixed period.

Nearly 10.5 lakh farmers, who registered themselves under the scheme for kharif crops, have sold 28.3 lakh MT of produce, including soybean, moong, til, ramtil, arhar and maize. The scheme was introduced in October last year, four months after farmer unrest claimed six lives. The registration for rabi crops — chana, mustard, lentil and onion — will begin from February 12 at 3,500 primary agriculture co-op societies and continue until March 12. The government, officials said, expects 70 per cent farmers to register themselves for the scheme, up from 48 per cent in kharif season.

The Opposition has criticised the scheme, stating that it worked in favour of traders who mannipulated prices at mandis and kept them low.

