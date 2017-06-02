Gujarat Congress chief seeks national animal tag for cow

Bharatsinh Solanki Bharatsinh Solanki

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki on Thursday demanded the national animal status for cow and also a nationwide ban on its slaughter. Solanki made the remark amid members of his party joining protests and demonstrations in the state for cow protection. “Not only we urge the BJP (government at the Centre) to implement a cow slaughter ban across the country, but also declare cow as the national animal for its protection,” he said during an event in Rajkot.

Stressing on the seriousness with which Congress was demanding implementation of a law against cow slaughter, he said: “Cow is like mother to all of us, we worship the cow. Our culture worships the cow. The first ever law against cow slaughter was brought in force by Chhabildas Mehta when he was the Congress CM of Gujarat in 1995. The party also suspended those involved in the recent Kerala calf killing incident. We demand strictest action against those indulging in cow slaughter.”

He also hit out at some BJP leader over supporting beef consumption. Solanki said: “The two-faced BJP is accusing Congress of disrespecting the cow, when its own minister Kiren Rijiju is saying that no one can stop him (from eating beef). BJP’s candidate (for Malappuram by-poll in Kerala) N Sriprakash had said that ‘vote for me and I will give you cheap and good beef’. Ram Madhav says that beef eating is a lifestyle.”

