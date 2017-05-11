Bharatpur: 23 dead, 27 injured as wall collapses in Rajasthan wedding hall

Bharatpur wall collapse: The incident took place near Sewar Road in Bharatpur. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Bharatpur wall collapse: The incident took place near Sewar Road in Bharatpur. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

At least 23 people were killed and 27 others injured after a wall at a wedding hall collapsed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district during a storm late Wednesday night. According to news agency PTI, among the 23 dead, four were children. Police said that a wedding function had been going on in the Sewar Road hall when the storm hit the area.

Inspector General of Police Alok Vashishtha told PTI that some people had taken shelter under a shed near the wall. He added that the people were trapped following the sudden collapse of the wall and the shed. Superintendent of Police Anil Tank said the wall was almost 90-feet long and 12-13 feet in height.

22 killed,28 injured after wall of a wedding hall collapsed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur last night.DM says it happened due to thunderstorm,rain pic.twitter.com/AAiDQqjCx8 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 11, 2017

“The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals immediately and treatment was administered. One injured has been referred for SMS Hospital in Jaipur,’ he was quoted as saying by PTI. The dead have been taken to the mortuary and postmortem is likely to be conducted on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences on the accident and asked concerned officers to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

