Bharat Parv: Enthusiasts head to Red Fort to see tableaux of various Indian states

Many enthusiasts headed to the Red Fort on Friday to see the colourful Republic Day tableux representing various Indian states. These tableaux have been kept inside the Red Fort compound for four days as part of Bharat Parv, the central government’s flagship nationalistic festival, organised twice a year during Republic Day and Independence Day. On Friday, crowds gathered around the floats. The most popular floats seemed to be Delhi’s, which showcased a model school, and the one by Khadi India, with a huge charkha and khadi-donning mannequins as its highlights.

While Thursday was a washout, people from different age groups came visited the Red Fort in droves on Friday. Besides the floats, people gorged on delicacies on offer, others indulged in shopping. The food area was the largest crowd puller, with IHM Pusa and ITDC setting up stalls selling low-calorie, organic food, over and above the host of popular street vendors pulled from all parts of the country for the occasion. Smaller vendors made hay while the sun shone.

“Since the event is open to the public and there are no entry fees, we are expecting more people to come during the weekend, provided it remains bright and sunny,” said Manoj Kumar of Manoj Paan Bhandar from Mayur Vihar. Next to him, the stall offering traditional sweets from Chhattisgarh also saw a huge queue.

