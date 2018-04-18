PM Modi at Westminster Live update: People are god, if they wish even a tea-seller can shake hands at Royal Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ending the first day of his London visit by interacting with Indian diaspora at a mega event titled “Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath”. Modi is answering questions asked by people from Indian community at the event being organised at the iconic Central Hall Westminster.
The event started at 9 pm India time. According to reports, over 1000 people are present at the venue. Questions are also sourced from Facebook, Twitter and the NaMo app.
#Visuals from London’s Central Hall Westminster ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #BharatKiBaatSabkeSaath pic.twitter.com/cK0ZSDDDV5
— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018
Earlier in the day, Modi held a meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May. The prime minister told May that there would be no dilution in the importance of the UK to India after it leaves the EU, as the two leaders agreed to infuse new energy into bilateral ties post-Brexit.
The two leaders had “fruitful discussions” on multiple aspects of India-UK relations and issues like counter-terrorism, radicalisation and online extremism, according to official statements.
Modi, who arrived at 10 Downing Street for a breakfast meeting, was greeted with the customary handshake by May. “Very welcome to London, Prime Minister,” May said as she greeted Modi.
“Wonderful meeting with Prime Minister @theresa_may at 10, Downing Street. We had fruitful discussions on multiple aspects of India-UK relations,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting.
Highlights
Yes, people have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over.
Q. Yes work is happening, but still there is still some degree of impatience. What do you have to say to this?
PM Modi says, "'Besabri' (impatience) is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, a person aspires a scooter. If a person has a scooter, a person aspires a car. It is natural to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational."
"My life at the Railway Station taught me so much. It was about my personal struggles. When you said Royal Palace, it is not about me but about the 125 crore people of India. The person in the Railway Station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the Sevak of 125 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi
Q . Your life began from a Railway Station, and you are coming to this programme from the Royal Palace. What do you have to say about your life journey, asks Prasoon Joshi to PM.
Modi replies its the hard work of my countrymen that has brought me here.
Prasoon Joshi speaking at the event at Central Hall Westminister in London.
PM Modi takes the stage, will begin his address at Central Hall Westminister in London. Will answer questions asked by people from the Indian community.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Theresa May vowed to strengthen cooperation to take decisive actions against globally-proscribed terrorists and terror entities to protect citizens, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Haqqani Network, Al Qaeda, ISIS and their affiliates, the statement added.
The moderator of the event is the famous lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi. The prime minister can expect questions ranging from hate speech, to recent protests against Kathua and Unnao rape case,