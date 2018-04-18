PM Modi at Westminster Live update: People are god, if they wish even a tea-seller can shake hands at Royal Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ending the first day of his London visit by interacting with Indian diaspora at a mega event titled “Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath”. Modi is answering questions asked by people from Indian community at the event being organised at the iconic Central Hall Westminster.

The event started at 9 pm India time. According to reports, over 1000 people are present at the venue. Questions are also sourced from Facebook, Twitter and the NaMo app.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May. The prime minister told May that there would be no dilution in the importance of the UK to India after it leaves the EU, as the two leaders agreed to infuse new energy into bilateral ties post-Brexit.

The two leaders had “fruitful discussions” on multiple aspects of India-UK relations and issues like counter-terrorism, radicalisation and online extremism, according to official statements.

Modi, who arrived at 10 Downing Street for a breakfast meeting, was greeted with the customary handshake by May. “Very welcome to London, Prime Minister,” May said as she greeted Modi.

“Wonderful meeting with Prime Minister @theresa_may at 10, Downing Street. We had fruitful discussions on multiple aspects of India-UK relations,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting.