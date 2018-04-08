Bharat bandh violence: Bheem Army gives call for protest, chief begins fast

Dalit Activists protesting on the Railway tracks in Ludhiana on Monday during countrywide Bharat Bandh against the recent judgment by the Supreme Court on the SC & ST (Prevention) Atrocity Act 1989. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY Gurmeet Singh) Dalit Activists protesting on the Railway tracks in Ludhiana on Monday during countrywide Bharat Bandh against the recent judgment by the Supreme Court on the SC & ST (Prevention) Atrocity Act 1989. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY Gurmeet Singh)

DEMANDING THAT “false” cases lodged against Dalits in connection with the violence during the April 2 Bharat bandh be withdrawn, Dalit outfit Bheem Army on Saturday gave a call for protest at Parliament Street in New Delhi on April 18, where demonstrators would “court mass arrest”. Its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, meanwhile, began an indefinite hunger strike Saturday at Saharanpur Jail, where he is lodged.

Alleging that Dalit youths were being unfairly targeted, the organisation demanded a judicial probe into the matter and compensation for the 10 people, who died in the violence, as Dalits protested against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

Bheem Army national president Vinay Ratan Singh said, “I appeal to the government to order a judicial probe, which can come to the correct decision with regard to the April 2 violence. Since the incident, Dalit youths are being targeted, booked in false cases and arrested… Some state-sponsored goons are indulging in this harassment.”

“We have called for a protest on April 18, and would court mass arrest. We want to see whether the British or the current government exploited us more. Some people indulged in violence (during the bandh) and innocent people were arrested,” he added.

