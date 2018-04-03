Bharat bandh: Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao condemns attacks on Dalits

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (File) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday condemned attacks on Dalits during nationwide protests the previous day. He said the entire country should stand by the Dalits, who have been economically, socially and politically suppressed for generations.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the governments should ensure that the laws and acts made for the Dalits were implemented properly. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief demanded that the judiciary take into account the feelings, agony and opinion of the Dalits. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with the Supreme Court Chief Justice in this regard.

“The Central government should take a sympathetic view on the ongoing agitation launched by the Dalits who are crestfallen with the Supreme Court guidelines. The Centre also should repose faith among the Dalits and assure them that it stands by them,” Rao added.

Violent protests on Monday claimed nine lives against a Supreme Court order that dilutes the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

