RSS supports Centre’s review plea, says laws like SC/ST Acts should be invoked stringently

The RSS on Monday said that laws like the SC/ST Act should be invoked stringently and alleged that there was a “poisonous campaign” against the Sangh over the apex court’s order on the issue. Supporting the Centre’s review plea against the Supreme Court’s order on the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the Sangh has always opposed discrimination and harassment on the basis of caste.

Without naming anyone, he said attempts are being made to carry out “a poisonous campaign against the Sangh” over the apex court’s order on the SC/ST act while the RSS has nothing to do with it.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the RSS and the BJP for the plight of Dalits and said that it is in DNA of the both organisations to keep Dalits at the lowest level in Indian society.

“The violence happening after the Supreme Court’s judgement on SC/ST Atrocities Act is unfortunate. The government’s decision to file review petition is a welcome step,” Joshi said in a statement.

He also appealed to the intelligentsia to help in maintaining peace and harmony and urged them not to get influenced by the “evil propaganda against the Sangh”.

Several Dalit organisations called for a nationwide shutdown today against the dilution of arrest provisions under the SC/ST Atrocities Act by the Supreme Court. At least seven persons were killed and many injured in violence during the bandh as Dalit protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles across several states.

The Supreme Court on March 20 diluted the provisions of the Act and said government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.

