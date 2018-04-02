Bharat bandh: Mayawati condemns violence, slams Centre over delay in filing review petition against SC/ST ruling

Bharat bandh: BSP Chief Mayawati addresses the media on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Bharat bandh: BSP Chief Mayawati addresses the media on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the ‘delay’ in filing the review petition against the Supreme Court verdict, which allegedly “diluted” the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While addressing the media in the party office, Mayawati said, “The central government took a lot of time in filing the review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST Act. Had they filed the review petition in time, there wouldn’t be any protests or Bharat bandh.”

“The Dalit and Adivasi communities are angry over the Supreme Court judgment on the SC/ST Act. They have been raising this concern but the central government chose to keep mum,” she added. LIVE UPDATES

While extending her support to the Bharat bandh and to the cause of the Dalits, the BSP leader accused the BJP of indulging in politics of caste and being anti-Dalits. “The Backwards are not getting their Constitutional rights. BJP is always doing politics of caste. The Dalits today are going towards darkness. They are being deprived of promotion in jobs,” she said.

Mayawati condemned the violence across various states in which four persons have been killed till now. She also clarified that the BSP has no role in the violence. “The protest is justified. I support it. However, I have got to know that some people are spreading violence during the protests. I strongly condemn this. Our party is not behind the violence. I urge the authorities to initiate strong action against the culprits,” she said.

Adding that the central government is misusing its power against the Dalits and backwards, she said, “The Dalits have been campaigning for their rights. Our party will not sit quietly if their voices are not heard.”

Terming the privatisation of government departments as a ‘conspiracy’, Mayawati said, “The continuous privatisation of government department is also a conspiracy. BJP doesn’t want the Dalits to be promoted. All of this just makes it clear that the Narendra Modi-led government is against Dalits and backwards.”

