Bharat bandh: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking review of SC/ST Act verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hold an urgent hearing of a petition seeking review of its verdict that laid down stringent ‘safeguards’ before registering a case under the Act. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that the petition will be heard in due course of time.

The apex court had on March 20 said that on “several occasions”, innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The petition, which was filed by the All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations, was submitted in the wake of the large-scale violence and protests which broke out in most parts of the country today. The federation is a conglomerate of nearly 150 organisations. LIVE UPDATES

Advocate Manoj Gaurkella, appearing for the employees federation said that the recent verdict passed by the apex court on March 20 was “unfair and unjust and it should be stayed”. He said that this writ petition should be heard by a larger bench of five judges to decide the issue.

Earlier in the day, the Centre filed a review petition, challenging the verdict of the top court. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will argue the matter with full authority in the top court and appeal for reconsideration.

Several Dalit organisations had called for a Bharat bandh on Monday to protest against the top court’s ruling. However, the bandh turned violent when protesters began pelting stones and damaging properties across various states. Agitators blocked several trains in Bihar and Jharkhand, affecting railway services.

Violent protests were reported in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, while Section 144 has been imposed in Gwalior. Two persons have been reported to be dead till now.

The CBSE has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams scheduled for Monday in Punjab. Exams will be held as scheduled in Chandigarh and in the rest of the country.

