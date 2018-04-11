Upper class people opposed to reservation stopped my car, says Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said that those who had stopped his cavalcade in Vaisali district during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday were a section of the upper class people opposed to reservation. However, most of the people supported social harmony and vowed to go ahead with his party’s programme to press for the demand for adequate representation of all sections of society in the judiciary, he said.

Kushwaha, president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), said on April 9 that the party would launch a country-wide programme, ‘Halla Bol Darwaza Khol’ to press for the demand for adequate representation of all sections of the society in the judiciary.

“Some sections of the savarna samaj (upper class people) have vitiated the atmosphere. Fortunately, the elements who stopped my vehicle and hurled abuses at me do not represent a major section of it, which is by and large in favour of social harmony,” Kushwaha told reporters here.

The incident in Vaisali district had taken place while the Union minister was on his way to attend a function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in East Champaran district. Kushwaha could not reach the venue because of roadblocks at various points by supporters of the “Bharat Bandh” called in protest against caste-based reservations.

“Many recent court judgements have affected interests of SC, ST and OBC people. The situation cannot be changed until these sections have an adequate representation in the judiciary,” Kushwaha said on Wednesday. A commission should be set up for appointment to judicial services with provisions for ensuring adequate representation of the weaker sections, he said.

“It is with this objective in mind that our party has decided to launch the halla bol darwaza khol campaign, as part of which discussions and demonstrations will be held across the country, including the national capital,” the RLSP chief said.

