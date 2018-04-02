Bharat bandh: One killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena as protests turn violent, curfew imposed

Dalit activists block traffic in New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khana) Dalit activists block traffic in New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khana)

The bandh call given by Dalit organizations over the alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act turned violent in Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh, and curfew was imposed in parts of Bhind, Morena and Gwalior districts following incidents of firing and arson on Monday.

One person was killed in Morena and at least half a dozen persons injured in Bhind in incidents of firing as protesters targeted government properties. The condition of two more persons was reported to be critical. The police had to resort to lathicharge after protesters tried to disrupt rail traffic in Morena. Protesters also blocked traffic on the state highway.

Morena Collector Bhaskar Lakshakar said the situation was tense. Bhind collector Ilayaraja T said curfew was imposed in five areas after incidents of firing that left six people injured. He said the situation was tense but the police did not resort to firing.

Appealing for calm, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Central government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. “Our government is committed to protecting the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,’’ he tweeted in the wake of violence.

The CM called the chief secretary and the DGP to review the law and order situation at an emergency meeting in his chamber. A government spokesman, however, claimed that the situation is now under control.

Violent protests were also reported in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, while Section 144 has been imposed in Gwalior. The protestors in the morning had blocked several trains in Bihar and Jharkhand, affecting railway services.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to all groups to maintain peace. “We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite violence,” Rajnath Singh told reporters.

He said it was the responsibility of all the state administrations, chief ministers and ministers to ensure that the situation is under control. Rajnath advised them to refrain from making provocative statements.

Meanwhile, the government has moved a review petition in the Supreme Court today. Speaking to reporters, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Centre has no intention of removing the provision of reservation for minorities. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government saying its attitude towards the minority community is derogatory.

