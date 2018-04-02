Bharat bandh today, but transport unlikely to be affected

As many as 11 Left-wing unions, including Rashtra Dal Seva, Bhim Army and others are expected to support the strike. (Express File Photo) As many as 11 Left-wing unions, including Rashtra Dal Seva, Bhim Army and others are expected to support the strike. (Express File Photo)

PUBLIC transport in Mumbai would not be affected Monday when several Dalit groups have called a Bharat bandh to protest against the dilution of provisions in the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. As many as 800 Left-wing supporters would take out a rally from Dadar’s Kotwal Udyan till Chaityabhoomi Monday evening.

“We have not called any bandh in Mumbai tomorrow. We expected support from 800-900 supporters of Left-wing unions in the rally till Chaityabhoomi in Dadar tomorrow. We would mark our presence for two hours,” Shailendra Kambale of the Jati Anta Sangharsha Samiti said. As many as 11 Left-wing unions, including Rashtra Dal Seva, Bhim Army and others are expected to support the strike.

BEST bus workers and drivers of rickshaws, kaali-peelis in Mumbai would not be supporting the bandh. “Buses and rickshaw services will run as usual. We do not support any bandh,” Shashank Rao from BEST workers’ union said.

Movement of goods would not be affected. The bandh has been announced in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and other northern states. The state government Saturday said it will file a review petition on the Supreme Court’s recent decision that protects public servants and private employees from arbitrary arrests under the SC/ST Act.

