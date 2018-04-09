Bharat Bandh on April 10: Centre issues advisory to states, UTs to beef up security

Security tightened in Bhopal after a call for Bharat Bandh tomorrow. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. (Source: ANI) Security tightened in Bhopal after a call for Bharat Bandh tomorrow. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. (Source: ANI)

The Centre on Monday issued advisory to all states and union territories to take precautionary measures in view of calls for Bharat Bandh on April 10. The Ministry of Home Affairs advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders.

It has asked for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations.

The advisory stressed that District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction.

The communique came a week after a similar protest witnessed massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.

While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, tomorrows protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd