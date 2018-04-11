Bharat Bandh: Markets in Malwa remain shut in support

After a clash in Ferozepur Tuesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) After a clash in Ferozepur Tuesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A BHARAT BANDH call given on social media against reservation saw a limited impact in most of districts of Malwa, where markets remained closed. However, road traffic was normal and even educational institutions remained open in most of the districts. Government offices also remained operational as normal.

Punjab Khatri Sabha, Beopar Mandal and even Shiv Sena activists were seen active in most districts while General Category Association, which was formed by residents on April 1 in Fazilka led the protest march in the district. However, after 5 pm, markets opened as usual.

Ferozepur

Partial bandh in Ferozepur turned into 100 per cent after noon when a clash occurred at the Ferozepur city market between people reportedly belonging to the general category and those from the SC community who had shops in the area. As per the information available, few boys on motorcycles were asking people to close their shops and argument started with one shopkeeper that later led to a clash between two groups. Nearly five motorcycles were damaged in this clash, apart from three persons getting injured. Sources revealed that the area where clash happened had more shops of SCs. Police have not yet confirmed that it was a fight between General and SC community as Amarjeet Singh, SP(Headquarters) said,”It is yet to be ascertained if it was a clash between two communities, though the clash happened over difference of opinion over closing shops.”

Faridkot

Punjab Khatri Sabha did a meeting in Kotkapura on Monday evening and stated that they were against reservation, but will not force anyone to close markets or institutions. However on Tuesday, advocates did not turn up at the Faridkot court, and markets stayed closed in the entire district. Naresh Sehgal, president of All India Khatri Mahasabha, said,”We did not force anyone, it happened spontaneously. Our slogan is ‘Aarakshan Hatao, Desh Bachao’.” In Kotkapura, however apart from markets, even schools remained closed.

Fazilka

In Fazilka district, a protest march happened under the banner of ‘General Category Association’. “This association was formed on April 1, ahead of Bharat Bandh call by SC/ST community. Rajesh Thakral, one of the member of this association, said, “Our association was formed on April 1 and today we lodged our protest against reservation in a peaceful manner. Few private schools had also been shut down as their staff as well as principal too were part of the protest march.” Renu Bathla, who is on a contract job with NREGA was also part of this march, said: “We want equal law for one and all. We support SC amendment on SC/ST Act and at the same time, we want reservations to end now.”

Sangrur

In Sangrur, markets remained closed in the constituencies of Sangrur, Dhuri and Sunam. Beopar Mandal ensured closure of supporting the bandh call. However, Malerkotla saw markets open as usual. Situation became tense near Sunami gate market in Sangrur after a shopkeeper refused to close his shop. However, a clash was averted after police intervention.

Bathinda

In Bathinda, markets opened in the morning, but after 11 pm, shopkeepers started closing shops when few persons calling themselves representatives of the ‘general category’ asked people to support bandh call. Markets closed then, while it was business as ususal for government offices, banks and road traffic.

Muktsar, Mansa

In Muktsar and Mansa, markets remained closed. The impact was nearly 80 per cent as few markets in the inner city area opened for business.

Barnala

In Barnala, shopkeepers blocked road traffic on Barnala-Bajakhana road for four hours and raised slogans — “Aarakshan Hatao, Desh Bachao”. Happy Bansal, one of the shopkeeper who was sitting on dharna, said, “I am a normal shopkeeper, Monday night all market associations did their meetings and decided to send a message to end reservation. We don’t represent at organisation.”

Ludhiana

Ludhiana remained peaceful. All educational institutions, factories and banks remained open. However, the inner city markets in Chaura Bazar, Dal Bazar, Lakkar Bazar were closed down at around 11 pm.

Clash averted in Amritsar

There was no widespread impact of band in the city, while some markets in Amristar remained closed on Tuesday.

A minor clash was also averted by police as two groups came face to face in Sashtri market. Protesters had come to close the market, while Dalit activists were opposing it.

Taking precautionary measures, police had detained some leaders associated with bandh call inside their homes in advance. Meanwhile, all government and private offices, schools and colleges remained opened and traffic movement was also not disturbed.

