Bharat bandh LIVE UPDATES: Dalit organisations, Left protest across states over SC/ST Act

Police personnel carry out a flag march in Ludhiana on Sunday ahead of the call for Bharat bandh. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Police personnel carry out a flag march in Ludhiana on Sunday ahead of the call for Bharat bandh. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In the wake of Dalit organisations’ call for a nationwide strike (Bharath bandh) in protest against the alleged dilution of SC\ST Atrocities Act, the government is likely to move a review petition in the Supreme Court today. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in Punjab, where all business establishments and educational institutions will remain closed. The CBSE has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams scheduled for Monday in Punjab. Exams will be held as scheduled in Chandigarh and in the rest of the country.

The Punjab government also suspended Internet services from 5 pm Sunday which will continue on Monday till 11 pm, and has requested Army to remain on “stand-by.” Public transport services have also been temporarily suspended in the State. Meanwhile, members of Punjab Congress, which has declared solidarity with the protesters will hand over a memorandum to the Governor against the Supreme Court ruling during the day.

