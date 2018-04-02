Bharat bandh LIVE UPDATES: Dalit organisations, Left protest across states over SC/ST Act

In the wake of Dalit organisations’ call for a nationwide strike (Bharath bandh) in protest against the alleged dilution of SC\ST Atrocities Act, the government is likely to move a review petition in the Supreme Court today. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in Punjab, where all business establishments and educational institutions will remain closed. The CBSE has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams scheduled for Monday in Punjab. Exams will be held as scheduled in Chandigarh and in the rest of the country.
The Punjab government also suspended Internet services from 5 pm Sunday which will continue on Monday till 11 pm, and has requested Army to remain on “stand-by.” Public transport services have also been temporarily suspended in the State. Meanwhile, members of Punjab Congress, which has declared solidarity with the protesters will hand over a memorandum to the Governor against the Supreme Court ruling during the day.
READ | SC/ST Atrocities Act: Under pressure, Centre to seek review today
Protesters stop a train at Forbesganj Junction in Bihar as the protests over the SC/ST act. The band has been called by Dalit organisations across the country. (Source: ANI)
protestors have blockaded the roads in Sonapur of Bihar while protesting over the SC/ST act. (Express Photo by Dipankar Ghose)
The Bandh is gaining momentum and effects are visible in Bihar where protestors from Dalit organisations blocked a train.
"Of course, a review petition(SC/ST protection act) should be filed and its the right of the Government, it is a legal procedure. The basic question is to why they were unable to present the case properly before SC and lost, inquiry needed," said Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
According to 2011census, Punjab has the largest share of Dalits in its total population across the country and its Doaba region- Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr- has the highest number of Dalits in the state. Situation in Doaba seemed sensitive. Punjab has around 90 lakh Dalits out of total 2.77 crore population of the state. In Doaba, there is 37 per cent Dalit voters and both the Lok Sabha constituencies of Doaba are reserved.
An examination of cases with the police under the POA Act, read with Sections of the IPC, show that between 2015 and 2016, reported crimes against Dalits increased by 5.5% (from 38,670 to 40,801), and those against STs by 4.5% (from 6,276 to 6,568). Rape and “assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty” constituted the largest number of cases of atrocities against SCs and STs.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh asked the PM to introduce an ordinance to better the decision over the SCST Act, and questioned the PM on his silence over atrocities to Dalits.
A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court this month flagged “rampant misuse” of The Scheduled Castes And The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (POA Act), “as an instrument to blackmail or to wreak personal vengeance”, and allowed anticipatory bail for the accused in certain cases. An analysis of the number of cases under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (POA Act) that have come for trial between 2010 and 2016, shows a massive spike in pendency, a steady decline in the number of cases that complete trial, and a fall in conviction rates. READ HERE
Asked what he thought was the flaw in the Supreme Court judgment, LJP’s Paswan, while speaking at The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange session, had said on Friday, “Any law can be misused and that if riders are added to the SC/ST Act, poor persons will not even go to file any FIR.”
A delegation of Dalit MPs, which included the BJP’s allies – LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan and Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (A) – called on the Prime Minister, who assured them that the government was looking into the matter. Athawale told The Indian Express after the meeting that “the PM said the government is in the process of filing a review petition once the Law Ministry finishes studying the matter.”
At a time when Dalit MPs, including from the BJP and its allies, are restive about the government’s silence on what they see as a dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, BJP’s Bahraich MP, Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phoole, has called a “Bharatiya Samvidhan Bachao (Save Indian Constitution)” rally. Alleging a conspiracy against those belonging to backward classes, she said she had given a call to all those in favour of reservation, irrespective of their political affiliations. READ HERE
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Twitter, “Review petition by the Government against the SC judgement on SC/ST Protection Act shall be filed positively tomorrow, Monday, April 2.” Sources said the decision had been taken at the “highest level of the government” and Prasad and Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot were in touch to expedite the process.
Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh has written to Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, requesting that the Army be asked “to remain ready for any eventuality”. The forces are on a standby in the state.
The CBSE said in a statement late on Sunday that on a request from the Punjab government it has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams scheduled for Monday in Punjab state. Exams will be held as scheduled in the Union Territory of Chandigarh and in the rest of the country, it said.