Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Security beefed up in MP, UP and Rajasthan after Home Ministry advisory

A week after Dalit groups across the country held a nationwide protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, which witnessed massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of nine people, a Bharat Bandh against caste-based reservation in education and jobs has been called on Tuesday.
The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued a nationwide advisory to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to prevent any violence during the bandh. The bandh call has not been endorsed by any major outfit. Little-known groups, such as Sarv Samaj from Rajasthan, have also issued statements calling for the bandh. According to security sources, calls for an anti-quota bandh started circulating on social media after Dalit protests last week.
Separate security alerts have also been issued in a number of states, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, from where the deaths were reported on April 2. The latest bandh call does not seem to have gained much traction among states in south, west and north-east India, officials said. Click here to read more
While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, today's protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.
Section 144 imposed in Bharatpur till April 15 after protests over SC/ST protection act. Internet services will be suspended at 9am, today.
MP: Curfew to be enforced in Bhind; Schools, colleges to remain shut in several districts
In Madhya Pradesh, where six people were killed last week, district officials in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena have ordered schools and colleges to remain shut on Tuesday. Curfew will be enforced across Bhind, while prohibitory orders will remain in Gwalior and Morena.
No impact of Bharat Bandh calls seen as yet in Meerut. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. (Source: ANI photo)
Police in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu said they have not received reports of any call for a bandh.
Police are on alert in Punjab and Haryana, where last week’s bandh led to clashes in Kaithal. In Gujarat, there have been no open calls for a bandh, although Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has already warned of a “counter-protest” on April 14, B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Mevani also urged all Dalit and tribal MPs to resign in order to build pressure on the Centre.
Mobile internet services in Rajasthan's Jaipur will remain suspended from 10 pm Monday to 10 pm Tuesday and prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed, said Prafulla Kumar, ACP (crime). “Karni Sena has not called for a bandh but we are not responsible if any individual decides to act on his own,” said Mahipal Singh Makrana, state president, Shree Rajput Karni Sena.
Bhind collector Ilayaraja T said while no outfit has openly endorsed the bandh call, a flag march was conducted on Monday. In UP’s Hapur, the district magistrate has ordered Internet services be suspended from 6 pm Monday to 6 pm Tuesday. In Meerut, where two people were killed on April 2, police summoned office-bearers of 10 organisations, including Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, Singh Sena, Jaat Mahasabha and Rajput Mahasabha, to ensure peace. Sources said many of those called for the meeting expressed ignorance about the bandh call.
“The Home Ministry has advised states to raise security and make appropriate arrangements, including prohibitory orders if necessary, to prevent any untoward incident,” an official said. The advisory has asked states to intensify patrolling in sensitive locations.
