Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Security beefed up in MP, UP and Rajasthan after Home Ministry advisory

Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: According to security sources, calls for an anti-quota bandh started circulating on social media after Dalit protests last week. Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: According to security sources, calls for an anti-quota bandh started circulating on social media after Dalit protests last week.

A week after Dalit groups across the country held a nationwide protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, which witnessed massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of nine people, a Bharat Bandh against caste-based reservation in education and jobs has been called on Tuesday.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued a nationwide advisory to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to prevent any violence during the bandh. The bandh call has not been endorsed by any major outfit. Little-known groups, such as Sarv Samaj from Rajasthan, have also issued statements calling for the bandh. According to security sources, calls for an anti-quota bandh started circulating on social media after Dalit protests last week.

Separate security alerts have also been issued in a number of states, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, from where the deaths were reported on April 2. The latest bandh call does not seem to have gained much traction among states in south, west and north-east India, officials said. Click here to read more