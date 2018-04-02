Presents Latest News
Bharat Bandh in Pictures: Dalit protests turn violent across north India

Bharat Bandh: At least seven persons were killed and over 100 injured as protests by Dalit outfits against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act descended into chaos in various parts of the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 2, 2018 11:01 pm
Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures Bharat Bandh: Dalit protests turned violent in various states as the bandh progressed in the day. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
At least seven persons died and scores were injured in street protests by Dalits in different parts of the country against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday. Protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set vehicles on fire across several states.

While five persons were killed in cross-firing in Madhya Pradesh, one person died in Uttar Pradesh and another in Rajasthan, according to officials. Curfew was imposed in several places and hundreds were detained. The Army and paramilitary forces were also put on standby in Punjab.

READ | Bharat Bandh: Seven dead as Dalit protests spiral out of control; Centre files review petition against SC/ST Act verdict

Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures Protests on Railway tracks during the nationwide Bandh in Ludhiana. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh) 
Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures The Centre has called upon the state governments to take preventive steps and ensure the safety of lives of people and property.(Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh)
Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures Normal life was disrupted in many states as Dalit protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set ablaze vehicles in violent protests, officials said (Express Photo: Javed Raja)
Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures In the wake of Dalit organisations’ call for a nationwide strike in protest against the alleged dilution of SCST Atrocities Act, the government filed a review petition in the SC. (Visuals from Ahmedabad/Express Photo by Javed Raja) Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures Protests during the nationwide Bandh in Ludhiana. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh) Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures Dalit organisations held protests in Vadodara as part of the Bharat Bandh call to protest against the provisions of the SC/ST Act (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures At least seven persons were killed and over 100 injured as protests by Dalit outfits against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act descended into chaos in various parts of the country including in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Bharat Bandh over alleged dilution of SC/ST Act: In Pictures Road block in Connaught Place by Dalit activists after countrywide Bharat Bandh against the recent judgment by the Supreme Court on the SC & ST (Prevention) Atrocity Act 1989, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

On March 20, the Supreme Court had diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a bid to protect ‘honest’ public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act. However, the verdict elicited strong reactions from the Dalits and the Opposition who claim that the dilution of the Act will lead to more discrimination and crimes against the backward community.

