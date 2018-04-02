Bharat Bandh in Pictures: Dalit protests turn violent across north India

Bharat Bandh: Dalit protests turned violent in various states as the bandh progressed in the day. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Bharat Bandh: Dalit protests turned violent in various states as the bandh progressed in the day. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

At least seven persons died and scores were injured in street protests by Dalits in different parts of the country against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday. Protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set vehicles on fire across several states.

While five persons were killed in cross-firing in Madhya Pradesh, one person died in Uttar Pradesh and another in Rajasthan, according to officials. Curfew was imposed in several places and hundreds were detained. The Army and paramilitary forces were also put on standby in Punjab.

