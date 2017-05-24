Bhangar: Villagers ‘attacked’ by TMC men with bombs

Violence erupted once again in Bhangar in South-24 Parganas on Tuesday when some villagers were attacked with crude bombs allegedly by goons led by MLA and Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam.

Sources said the incident took place around noon. Residents of Khamarait and Machibhanga village alleged that Trinamool ‘goons’ hurled bombs, targetting some specific persons. No arrest has been made so far. “We haven’t received any complaint yet in this regard,” a police official told The Indian Express.

Sources said a woman sustained injuries in the attack. Villagers also alleged that a local identified as Ketab Ali Mallik is missing after the attack. They suspect that he has been abducted by the Trinamool goons.

Bhangar has remained tensed since January when protests against “forcible” land acquisition for a power project turned violent resulting in the deaths of two persons. The two locals had allegedly died when the police opened fire. The police, however, have maintained that some “outsiders” had opened fire.

