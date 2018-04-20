Bhangar Andolan Samhati Committee hold rally in Kolkata to demand release of four activists

The Bhangar Andolan Samhati Committee Thursday took out a rally in Kolkata to demand the unconditional release of four of its activists. (File) The Bhangar Andolan Samhati Committee Thursday took out a rally in Kolkata to demand the unconditional release of four of its activists. (File)

The Bhangar Andolan Samhati Committee Thursday took out a rally in Kolkata to demand the unconditional release of four of its activists. The committee said the four had “false cases” registered against them. On April 6, police arrested Shankar Das, Biswajit Hazra and Amitava Bhattacharya, three activists of the Bhangar anti-land acquisition movement.

Another activist, Ratul Banerjee, was arrested from his house in Belghoria area at around 11.45 pm on April 8. All four of the arrested are now in judicial custody. Demanding their immediate release and withdrawal of “false cases” against the four activists, members of Bhangar Andolan Samhati Committee and Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (JJPOBRC) took out the rally from Sealdah Station to Esplanade in Kolkata.

CPI(ML) Red Star member and Bhangar land agitation leader Sharmishta Chowdhury said, “The rally was organised to demand an end to the violence which has been carried out on Opposition candidates during filing of nominations for panchayat polls. Recently four activists were arrested by the police. We demand their unconditional release and withdrawal of the false cases slapped against them.”

