Bhangar agitation: At meet, demand raised for release of Red Star members

A day after CPI(ML) Red Star members Sankar Das and Kushal Debnath were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Bhangar violence, the Bhangar Andolan Sanghati Committee on Thursday held a meet in Kolkata, demading their immediate release.

The committee, which was set up to express solidarity with those involved in anti-land acquisition movement in Bhangar in South-24 Parganas over installation of a sub-station, also demanded that charges slapped against them be dropped. It urged the state to scrap its decision to set up the station and resolve the matter with consultation with locals. Moreover, it demanded a judicial inquiry into deaths of two youths during the agitation in Bhangar, which had turned violent, on January 17.

“We have to build bigger resistance against forceful land acquisition. We all have to come together and stage a united fight against the state government. Our struggle against this illegal land acquisition will continue and we demand immediate release of the persons arrested,” said Sujato Bhadra, a committee member.

