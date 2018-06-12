Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who was offered cabinet post by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, commits suicide

Bhaiyyuji was offered cabinet post by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in April. Bhaiyyuji was offered cabinet post by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in April.

Spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj on Tuesday committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Indore. He was admitted to the Bombay hospital but succumbed. He was one of the spiritual leaders who was accorded minister of state status by the Madhya Pradesh government but had refused to accept car and other facilities.

There was speculations that the former model was under depression. His supporters gathered outside the hospital in large numbers.

Indore DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express that the spiritual leader shot himself at his residence. He said family dispute is believed to be the reason behind the spiritual leader taking the extreme step.

A zamindar’s son and a former model, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose real name is Udaysingh Deshmukh, was known for his opulent lifestyle. Always elegantly dressed, he operated from a sprawling ashram at Indore, traveled in a white Mercedes SUV with a small band of followers and stayed in lavish resorts during his trips. He had a wide following among politicians and businessmen, who flocked to him for ‘advice’ on spiritual matters.

According to his website, Yuva Rastra Saint Shri Sadguru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj is mentioned as a spiritual leader, social reformer and motivator, whose sole aim is to bring happiness on the faces of countless poor and downtrodden people, lift them from morass of despair, poverty, social inequality and enable them to live a life of dignity. The high-profile ‘saint’ had married an Indore-based medical practitioner, upsetting many of his disciples. Maharaj played an important mediator role in persuading Anna Hazare to call off his fast for Lokpal in 2011.

