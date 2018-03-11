Bhaiyyaji Joshi named RSS general secretary for fourth time

Bhaiyyaji Joshi Bhaiyyaji Joshi

SURESH ALIAS Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 70, was re-elected RSS Sarkaryawah (general secretary) at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the organisation here on Saturday. With this, Joshi equals the maximum number of tenures — four at a stretch — to be offered to any incumbent in the post. Earlier, it was V Seshadri, who held the post for 13 years, beginning 1987. Joshi was first chosen Sarkaryawah in 2008, when Mohan Bhagwat took over as Sarsanghchalak.

This time, speculations were rife about possible election of Joshi’s deputy Sahsarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosbale as Sarkaryawah. It was being said that Joshi has not been keeping well and could be replaced. Sangh sources, however, said, “He is now fit and is undertaking tours across the country. Moreover, he himself hasn’t expressed the wish to step down. Also, he is well within the outer age limit of 75 set by the Sangh for leadership change. So, there was no reason why he would be replaced.”

Sangh also doesn’t want to alter the current equilibrium between itself and the BJP at least till the next year’s general elections. “The RSS is planning centenary celebrations in 2025. It is all for the BJP returning to power in 2019 to facilitate a smooth passage to 2025. It’s true that some Sangh outfits like Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Swadeshi Jagran Manch have crossed swords with the Narendra Modi government on some issues. But the attempt in the ABPS is to bring about a peace among all at least till 2019. Joshi served the job better than anyone else” said an RSS insider.

Joshi’s name was proposed by Paschim Kheshtra Sanghchalak Jayantibhai Bhadesia and was seconded by Purva Uttar Pradesh Kshetra Sanghchalak Virendra Parakramadityya. Karyawahas (secretaries) from South, Konkan and Assam supported his name. Joshi will later in the day elect his team and a few minor changes or reshuffle are expected.

