Bhagwant Mann backs Manmohan Singh , asks what stops PM Modi from taking action

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) state convener Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement claiming that Congress leaders gave his ‘supari’ (contract) in Pakistan to get him “removed”, and said the allegation was true then why stringent action was not being taken against those behind it. Backing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for calling the statement false, Mann said that anyone in India will vouch for former PM Manmohan Singh’s credibility and his words.

“Instead of talking like this….what is stopping the PM from taking action,” he asked. Over the PM Modi’s comment that suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had given his ‘supari’ in Pakistan, former PM Singh had said that he was deeply pained and anguished that falsehood and canards are being spread to score the political points by none other but Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Mann campaigned in favour of AAP candidates in Jalandhar Municipal Corporation elections, and demanded a vote on Delhi model. “In Delhi the government schools have become better than the private schools under AAP government and now people are bringing their wards from private schools to government schools,” he claimed.

