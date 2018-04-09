Bhagalpur clashes: Union minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat gets bail

Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat (ANI Twitter) Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat (ANI Twitter)

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat and seven others were on Monday granted bail by a Bhagalpur court in connection with the communal clashes in Bhagalpur that took place on March 17. Shashwat along with eight others was named in the case.

Acting District Judge Kumud Ranjan Singh granted regular bail to Shashwat and seven others. One accused person could not get bail as he did not turn up in the court. The court, however, put a condition that Shashwat would not participate in any kind of dharna, procession, protest and agitation for the next 30 days.

Shashwat was arrested by Patna police from near the Hanuman temple in the intervening night of March 31-April-1 after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected on March 31. Following his arrest, Shashwat was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a local court. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court had issued arrest warrant against him on March 24.

Shashwat has been named, besides eight others, in one of the two FIRs lodged at Nathnagar police station of Bhagalpur following the communal riot that broke out after some people objected to playing of loud music during a procession led by him. The procession had been taken out without permission to celebrate the new year as per the Hindu calendar.

Several persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clashes that witnessed heavy stone-pelting, arson and exchange of fire.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App