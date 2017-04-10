Bhagalpur: Fire claims one life, destroys 106 houses in Bihar

In a major fire broke out in Kumaitha-Navtolia village that razed 100 houses, 18 month-old boy was charred to death and four others suffered burns, said additional collector Bhavesh Mishra In a major fire broke out in Kumaitha-Navtolia village that razed 100 houses, 18 month-old boy was charred to death and four others suffered burns, said additional collector Bhavesh Mishra

A toddler died of burns, four others suffered burns and 106 houses were gutted in separate incidents in Bhagalpur district of Bihar today. Additional Collector Bhavesh Mishra said that a major fire broke out in Kumaitha-Navtolia village and razed 100 houses, mostly thatched ones, in which an 18 month-old boy, was charred to death and four others suffered burns.

In a separate incident, six houses were destroyed in a blaze at Tilakpur village. The fire originated in the kitchen and spread to the surrounding areas in both the cases. Properties worth lakhs were gutted in the affected villages, where rescue and relief work was underway, he said. An ex-gratia of Rupees four lakh will be given to the toddler’s family, the Additional Collector said.

