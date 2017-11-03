Bhadohi: At least 63 children fall sick after eating expired biscuits at govt school in UP

The incident is of a government school in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Google Maps) The incident is of a government school in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Google Maps)

At least 63 students in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh fell ill allegedly after eating expired biscuits at a government school, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The students reportedly experienced abdominal pain and vomiting after eating the expired biscuits provided by the Aashram Paddati Vidyalaya.

Speaking to ANI, the district administration official said action would be taken against those responsible. “Collected samples of biscuits, found out they were expired. Action will be taken against defaulters,” he said.

