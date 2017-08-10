Beyond the debate: Din over notes, stalking holds up banking bill

The Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded a debate Wednesday on the Chandigarh stalking case. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) The Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded a debate Wednesday on the Chandigarh stalking case. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded a debate Wednesday on the Chandigarh stalking case and raised the issue of differently sized notes, while the government accused them of trying to obstruct legislative business. Kumari Selja (Congress) said about the stalking case: “They are talking save the daughters but they are saving the son.” Pressing for a discussion, Opposition members led by Congress trooped into the well.

The notes issue was raised by Congress member Kapil Sibal, who gave a notice, which was rejected, for suspension of legislative business to take up the matter. Sibal reiterated that dimensions of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes are contrary to specifications on the RBI website. MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wanted the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill taken up. He said the Opposition is determined not to allow the government to carry out legislative business.

Consensus on running of the House eluded the two sides when they met in the presence of deputy chairman P J Kurien. Naqvi later said the Congress had agreed to take up legislative business first and discuss their issues later but was “now retracting from its commitment”. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stressed the importance of the banking regulation bill. Congress’s Anand Sharma agreed it is important but said, “Please do not pass it in the din.”

