Between the headlines: In 20 yrs, more poultry than cattle

Official figures indicate that India has consumed more eggs and chicken meat between 1992 and 2012.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

729.2 million

Poultry population in India, according to last available official figures in 2012. The number was 307.1 million in 1992.

WHAT HAS NOT

190.9 million

Cattle population in the country in 2012, which was 204.6 million in 1992 (excluding stray cattle). The number of bovines — cattle and buffalo — has also largely remained stable during this period, from 288.8 million in 1992 to 299.6 million in 2012.

(Source: All India livestock census, which is held every five years. The last census was held in 2012 and results declared in 2014)

