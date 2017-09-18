Between the Headlines: In 10 years, staff down 10% in Railways

WHAT HAS CHANGED

9.79%

Reduction in employee strength of Indian Railways. There were a total of 14,06,430 regular employees in the Indian Railways on March 31, 2007. Nine years later, as on March 31, 2016, this number came down to 12,68,738.

WHAT HAS NOT

4.44%

Increase in number of railway stations over the ten years. In March 2007, there were a total of 6,909 railway stations in the country; this number increased to 7,216 in March 2016.

Source: Indian Railways Year-book 2006-07, Statistical Summary, Indian Railway 2015-16, Parliament Question in Lok Sabha April 5, 2017

