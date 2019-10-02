‘Better to maintain silence’: Karan Singh on Jammu and Kashmir

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh — son of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir who signed the Instrument of Accession in 1947 — has said he prefers to stay mum on the present state of J&K.

Advertising

“I will not say anything on Jammu and Kashmir. At this juncture, it is better to maintain silence,” said Singh, when asked about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 in August.

Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the 5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, organised by MIT World Peace University.

Singh has also been one of the towering voices on J&K. The state, in his words, was “founded” by his ancestors. He was in the room when the Instrument of Accession was signed.

Advertising

Referring to the growing atrocities in the country in the name of religion, Singh said, “The tragedy is that terrorism is being spread in the name of religion. We are living in an age of turmoil, where the past is disappearing and there are several unanswered questions about the future.”

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh fondly remembered his meeting with Gandhiji, who had once visited the residence of Maharaja Hari Singh in Srinagar.

This is not the first time Karan Singh has spoken out against violence in the name of religion. In September, at the book launch of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s new book, Sinh had said forcing anyone to chant Jai Shri Ram was an insult to Hinduism.

“Referring to the Tabrez Ansari incident, he said, “Is this Hinduism?… I’m a Raghuvanshi, Shri Ram was a compassionate God. Real Hinduism embraces, builds bridges, does not create wars.”