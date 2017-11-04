Better coordination must to combat illicit liquor menace: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express File Photo: Oinam Anand) Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express File Photo: Oinam Anand)

Social activist and anti corruption crusader Anna Hazare today called for a better coordination between officials and villagers to put an end to the menace of illicit liquor sale.

“We need a peoples movement to curb sale of illicit liquor. Village youth and officials should coordinate with each other to curb the menace,” said Hazare who was present for the ground breaking ceremony of first solar project under the ‘Mukhyamantri Agricultural Solar Feeder’ scheme at Ralegan Siddhi.

Hazare said he will be launching satyagraha (agitation) for appointment of Lokpal from February 20-25, 2018 in New Delhi.

“Chief minister Fadnavis visiting Ralegansiddhi today does not mean that I will back off from the satyagraha for appointment of Lokpal,” Hazare told reporters Saturday.

