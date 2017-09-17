‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ has helped improve Haryana’s sex ratio: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign has helped in improving the state’s sex ratio which has crossed the 950 girls per 1,000 boys mark. “The sex ratios in districts such as Sonipat and Panipat were quite low, but now it has crossed the mark of 950 girls per 1,000 boys,” Khattar said here.

Haryana had crossed the 950 mark in March this year. Khattar also said 5,000 new police personnel would be recruited by the next year and claimed that since the BJP formed government in the state, the percentage of women in the Haryan Police has increased from 6 to 8.50.

“Women police stations have been opened. These police stations would also be opened at the sub-division level,” he said. The BJP government in the state has worked to eliminate corruption from tehsils and other government departments, Khattar said.

