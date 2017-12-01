‘Beti bachao, bahu lao’: RSS group to help Muslim women marry Hindu men

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

An RSS-affiliated group has said that next week it will begin marrying off Muslim women who wished to get married to Hindu men. The group also said it will provide security, financial and social support to them.

The Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) said it will facilitate the wedding of around 2,100 such couples in the next six months under a campaign called “beti bachao, bahu lao”. It said such weddings would be as per Hindu rituals and the Muslim women would not be required to convert.

Admitting that the campaign was a response to “love jihad”, HJM’s state chief Ajju Chauhan said, “Only Hindu girls are being targeted by Muslim youths in love jihad. They hide their Muslim identity, wear sacred threat on wrists, tilak on forehead and even recite Hanuman Chalisa to trap Hindu girls… jo jis bhasha me samjhega usko waise samjhayenge (We will teach them in their own language).”

Chauhan added that the campaign will serve as a “population control” measure too.

“If a Muslim girl is married into a Muslim family, she will have to deliver 10 children and when these children grow up they will speak against Hindus. But if that girl is married to a Hindu family, she will not have to deliver that many children and she will be an addition to the Hindu population,” he said.

