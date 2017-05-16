‘Beti Bachao Apni Apni’ should be India’s slogan: Kiran Bedi on Rohtak gangrape

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

Speaking of the brutal gangrape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Rohtak, Haryana, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said that parents across the country should keep an eye on their sons. She added that if parents wish for a boy they must realise what kind of a man their son would grow up to be – “an asset for society or a violator and social threat”.

“The kind of brutal murder that happened in Haryana will not go away till parents realise their responsibility of careful and watchful nurturance,” Bedi, a former IPS officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She also took a dig at the security of women in India and that instead of “Beti Bachao –Beti Padhao”, the new slogan for the nation should be “Beti Bachao Apni Apni”.

“Parents want a son. But what kind? One who secures their future and becomes an asset for society or a violator and social threat. Good nurturance gives the society protectors too,” she added.

According to ANI, Bedi spoke about the preference among people for boys over girls. “Daughters are kept under close watch and restraint for fear of their security, boys are let loose to grow up by themselves. They leave home when they want, return if they want and whenever they want? And also in a manner they are in,” the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor said.

Bedi said that “such boys” grow up in bad company over which their parents have no control. She said that parents live in the fear that the son may leave home, as he is supposedly their main support in senior age.

“Unless we reign in the nurturance at home by same parents who preferred boys over girls, and also schooling women will remain vulnerable to such gang assaults to meet the carnal desperation of wayward boy/male gangs,” Bedi said.

“It’s the same parents restraining daughters and the same ones feeling threatened by their own sons,” she added.

Speaking about the Rohtak gangrape case, the former IPS officer said Bedi said that there is need to deliver speedy justice.

On May 9th, a 20-year-old woman was brutally gangraped and murdered in Haryana’s Rohtak. Her body was later found mutilated in an empty plot. The incident came to light when her body was found in the city’s IMT area. It is reported that the victim had refused a marriage proposal by the accused, who had been allegedly pressuring the woman for marriage. The girl’s family said that at least five to six youth abducted her on May 6, after which she was gangraped in an isolated plot.

