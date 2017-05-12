BEST drops plan to buy more buses from Tata Motors

BEST was expected to buy 303 standard buses from Tata Motors by March 31 this year. It has bought 85 till now. BEST was expected to buy 303 standard buses from Tata Motors by March 31 this year. It has bought 85 till now.

After acquiring 85 buses from Tata Motors, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Trust (BEST) has decided to scrap its plan to buy an additional 100 new buses from the company, citing paucity of funds.

BEST was expected to buy 303 standard buses from Tata Motors by March 31 this year, of which it has so far bought 85 buses, the latest batch of 10 acquired in April.

In the next round, the undertaking was slated to buy 100 more buses.

In the committee meeting held on Thursday, BEST officials said they wrote a letter to Tata Motors last month, asking them to not deliver the remaining set of buses.

According to senior BEST officials, the undertaking cannot afford to purchase the additional buses.

“As per the contract with the company, we were supposed to procure the 303 buses at a cost of Rs 150 crore. While the BMC was supposed to help us with Rs 90 crore for procuring 185 buses, buying the rest was our responsibility…,” said Sanjay Bhagwat, Additional General Manager, BEST.

The undertaking has been facing losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. It delayed payment of salary to its employees in March and April.

“We do not have the required funds to procure these buses. Also, Tata defaulted on delivering the buses in the required time. Under all of the above circumstances, we refused to procure the remaining lot,” Bhagwat added.

BEST is already short of 400 buses. The additional buses were supposed to meet the shortage and add more trips on busy routes.

Officials agree the shortage will affect commuters. “Our present fleet offers services on 502 routes. With a shortage of 100 buses, routes with less traffic are expected to suffer,” said a senior official.

“Tata Motors should be paid their dues for 185 buses from the corporation. We are also yet to receive Rs 10 crore to procure 10 electric buses,” said Ravi Raja, Opposition leader from the Congress and committee member of BEST.

