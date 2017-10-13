‘Best business practices’: Andhra Pradesh to send 120 Amaravati farmers to Singapore

Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran. Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran.

More than 120 farmers, who gave their land in the Amaravati capital region under the land pooling scheme in return for residential and commercial plots ranging from 250 sq yards to 1000 sq yards by the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), are being sent to Singapore by the state government to learn about best business practices.

Farmers, who got plots depending on the size of land they gave, can be helped through entrepreneurship and business development skills and they may become role models for others, officials said. About 32,000 farmers gave their land for the construction of Amaravati.

The government’s plan was to send 100 farmers but Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday selected 123 farmers by allocating an additional Rs 12 lakh. Officials said a majority of these farmers have never set foot outside Andhra Pradesh.

“Farmers are the original citizens of the capital and they should be happy. Their transition into the entrepreneurship sector must be smooth, so we must ensure that skill building is a continuous process,” Naidu said at an APCRDA meeting at Vijayawada. The plan is to make all 32,000 farmer families self-sustaining, he said.

