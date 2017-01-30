Best Bakery case accused Ramesh Gohil dies in Mumbai jail

Ramesh Gohil (37), an undertrial in the 2002 Best Bakery case, died in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Saturday. Two years ago, his father, Jayanti Gohil, an accused in the case, had died inside the jail. Ramesh, his father Jayanti, brother Mahesh Gohil and Harshad Solanki were arrested by the NIA in the Ajmer blast case and later handed over to the Maharashtra ATS.

Ranvir Gohil, Ramesh’s cousin, said, “Jail authorities informed us on Saturday evening over phone. They said he died of heart attack. My other cousins have reached Mumbai to claim Ramesh’s body. His autopsy is underway. Probably his body will be brought here tomorrow and the last rites will be performed here.”

He added, “This is not natural death. He died because of ill-treatment by jail authorities. He last came out to perform his father’s last rites two years ago. Gohil’s nephews — Mafat and Harshad Solanki — are lodged in Jaipur prison. We have heard that they are going to be shifted to Arthur Road Jail, but we have requested them not to do so.” Ramesh is survived by his mother and sister.

Ramesh, along with his father and others, were arrested in May 2013 by NIA from Vadodara for Ajmer blasts. Later, they were discharged in the case by NIA which handed them over to Maharash-tra ATS in Best Bakery case. Arthur Road Jail official said, “On Saturday morning, during his regular routine walking time, he fainted while returning to his cell. He was rushed to the jail’s clinic where he was declared brought dead. We will know the exact reason of his death after the autopsy report.”