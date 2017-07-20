BEST asks contractor to replace faulty ticketing machines at all its depots in Mumbai

“The undertaking uses more than 9,000 ticketing machines. We will replace the old stock with new ones within two months,” a senior Trimax official said. BEST staff said they face problems issuing tickets to passengers. “The undertaking uses more than 9,000 ticketing machines. We will replace the old stock with new ones within two months,” a senior Trimax official said. BEST staff said they face problems issuing tickets to passengers.

After complaints from drivers and conductors about faulty ticketing machines, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has directed its contractor, Trimax, to supply new machines at all its depots at the earliest. Around 35 per cent of these machines don’t work most of the time, officials said.

A meeting on the issue was held between the BEST, employee unions and Trimax on Wednesday at the BEST office.

“We directed Trimax to provide new machines at the earliest in all depots. This will relieve the staff of the woes they face,” Anil Kokil, BEST chairman, said.

The undertaking had last year renewed its contract with Trimax for six years, and asked it to provide new ticketing machines that would be more user-friendly for conductors. While 375 new machines have been provided at Backbay and Wadala depots, more are yet to be replaced.

“The undertaking uses more than 9,000 ticketing machines. We will replace the old stock with new ones within two months,” a senior Trimax official said. BEST staff said they face problems issuing tickets to passengers.

“At last 60 per cent of the machines remain faulty most times. Often, their batteries go off or we have to return them at the depots. In such scenarios, we give commuters hand-written tickets. Even new machines fail to work at times,” a BEST staffer said. “Trimax must deploy more engineering staff at the depots to address the concerns with the machines. Also, cases of faulty machines must go down once the new lot comes in,” said Rajesh Kusale, BEST committee member.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App