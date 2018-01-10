Bertrand Piccard, Swiss psychiatrist and balloonist: ‘Biggest challenge is not reaching the moon, but finding better life on Earth’

THE BIGGEST challenge before mankind today is not to reach the moon but to find better quality of life on earth, said Bertrand Piccard, Swiss psychiatrist and balloonist known for his 40,000km voyage.

“The goal is not to reach the moon anymore. That has been done. The goal is to have better quality of life here on earth,” said Piccard, who innovated the Solar Impulse plane which runs on solar power.

Picard delivered the third annual innovation lecture of Unifi Capital at Mumbai Tuesday. “Impossible is only in the mindset of people. Innovation is not a new idea but an old paradigm that you leave behind,” he said.

Following the success of Solar Impulse 2 — a flight across the Pacific for five days and nights on a solar-powered aircraft, Piccard is now focusing on finding technology solutions that can protect the environment and are profitable endeavours.

Piccard has announced the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions inviting 1000 solutions from students, start-ups and labs across the world. These solutions would be provided support and pushed for policy implementation, he said.

“We will provide assessment by experts to these innovators and introduce them to investors. We will also push for implementation of these solutions to various governments across the world,” he said.

