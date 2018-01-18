Benjamin Netanyahu’s Mumbai visit: Elaborate security arrangements in place for visitors

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were accorded a traditional welcome on their arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday night. CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were accorded a traditional welcome on their arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday night. CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

ANTICIPATING protests by Muslim groups over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Mumbai, the city police have made elaborate security arrangements. Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived around 8 pm Wednesday in Mumbai, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From the airport, Netanyahu headed to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba where he will be staying during his Mumbai visit.

While the police have not denied permission to Muslim groups for carrying out peaceful protests, sources say the protesters won’t be allowed close to the venues where the Israeli PM is slated to visit.

Around 1pm, he is scheduled to attend the wreath laying ceremony at the 26/11 Memorial at Marine Lines. This will be followed by a visit to Nariman House where the Israeli PM is scheduled to meet Moshe Holtzberg and his family. Moshe was two years old when the Chabad House in south Mumbai was attacked by terrorists on the night of November 26, 2008. While his parents were gunned down, Moshe survived.

“While security matters concerning the PM are the prerogative of the Special Protection Group (SPG), the local police provides the outer (security) cover . Elaborate security agreements are in place given the inputs that Muslim groups might stage protests,” said a senior official, who did not want to be named. “Elaborate arrangements have been made. Also, talks have been held with Muslim community leaders to ensure they protest peacefully,” added the official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App