Benjamin Netanyahu in India LIVE UPDATES: Israel PM to visit Taj Mahal, take part in Raisina Dialogue

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Source: MEA) Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Source: MEA)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, will on Tuesday visit Agra along with his wife Sara to see the iconic Taj Mahal. He is expected to reach Agra around 11am and return to Delhi later in the day to take part in the Raisina Dialogue that starts around 6 pm.

On day two of his visit, Netanyahu held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Following the delegate-level talks, the two sides inked nine pacts in various sectors including oil and gas, amended protocol for airports, and cybersecurity, among others, sources told The Indian Express.

It should be noted that Netanyahu is the first Israeli PM in 15 years to visit India.

Benjamin Netanyahu in India LIVE updates:

11:05 am: After his visit to Taj Mahal, Netanyahu will return to New Delhi where he will inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2018, themed on ‘Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions & Idioms’, in presence of PM Modi. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and ORF Chairman Sunjoy Joshi will also be part of the inaugural session of this annual geo-political event, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

He will leave for Ahmedabad on Wednesday and visit Sabarmati Ashram. The Israeli PM will also attend an event at the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate). He will later visit the Centre of Excellence, Vadrad. On the same day, the minister will leave for Mumbai.

10:10 am: Preparation in full swing in Agra as Netanyahu set to visit Taj Mahal.

#Visuals from Agra ahead of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit to Taj Mahal today #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/BCUcCGwBSG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2018

9:45 am: Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in Mumbai this morning to visit the Nariman House for the first time since the tragedy struck the family more than nine years ago.

Moshe Holtzberg(Baby Moshe), who lost his parents in the 26/11 terror attacks, arrives in Mumbai again pic.twitter.com/W3U7jL6ZLF — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

8:15 am: Moshe arrived this morning from Tel Aviv and landed at the Mumbai airport at around 8.15 am. During his visit, Moshe will unveil a ‘live memorial’ for the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at Chabad House. The 11-year-old is also keen on visiting the Taj and the Gateway of India. READ MORE

Moshe was just two years old when his parents – Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivika – were killed during the siege at the Nariman House by 10 Pakistani terrorists in November 2008.

The Israeli PM is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence.

