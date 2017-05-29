Bengaluru: Varthur lake spills toxic foam, envelopes nearby areas

Strong winds sent the froth flying and has reached a nearby mall and hospital. (Source: Whitefield Rising/Twitter) Strong winds sent the froth flying and has reached a nearby mall and hospital. (Source: Whitefield Rising/Twitter)

With heavy rains lashing Bengaluru over the weekend, residents living close to the Varthur lake woke up to ‘chemical snowfall’. The rains resulted in the lake foaming again and spilling out on to the roads. To add to their woes, strong winds sent the froth flying and has reached a nearby mall and hospital. A wire mesh built around the lake’s periphery did not stop the froth from enveloping the nearby areas.

The froth has reportedly affected traffic in the weekend, The Times of India reported. With monsoon fast approaching, the residents living in the area are demanding the government to take appropriate measures to stop the lake from foaming.

#WATCH Karnataka: Varthur lake in Bengaluru spills toxic foam pic.twitter.com/WC5QcFrHq7 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

Speaking with the Deccan Herald, Pravir Bargodia, a member of the Whitefield Rising Group, said it was for the first time that the froth reached the Columbia Asia Hospital. He said the foam was disrupting traffic, making it difficult for commuters.

BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh visited the area on Saturday and listened to the residents’ grievances. Mahendra Jain. additional chief secretary, urban development department, told the DH that he would inspect the area. More sprinklers will be added to control the froth, he said.

Industrial pollution, dumping of debris and solid waste in Bengaluru lakes has led to most them turning toxic. In February, Bellandur lake, the city’s largest water body, caught fire and it took nearly four hours to put it out.

